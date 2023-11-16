Thomas Carter Sells 6,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $149.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.50.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

