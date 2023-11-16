TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TAC. TD Securities began coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta

TransAlta Stock Performance

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

NYSE TAC opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 766.3% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 234.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.