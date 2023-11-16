Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TNL. TheStreet cut Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 3.5 %

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

