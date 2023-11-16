Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $963,750.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UBER opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

