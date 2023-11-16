UBS Group Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $76.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBY. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.27.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $68.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 9,259.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $130,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 361.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

