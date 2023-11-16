Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stake Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,556 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Uniti Group worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 507.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.39. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -333.31%.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

