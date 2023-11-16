US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.09. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 176,348 shares trading hands.
US Nuclear Trading Up 15.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
US Nuclear Company Profile
US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Nuclear
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.