Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VREX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VREX opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $777.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 345,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,602,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $5,098,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 238,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,301,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Stories

