Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $176.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems



Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

