Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $56,613.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,944. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

