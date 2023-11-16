Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.89

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and traded as low as $4.87. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 20,930 shares trading hands.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.