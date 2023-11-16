WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WELL. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.81.

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$902.82 million, a PE ratio of -189.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

