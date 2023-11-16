WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WELL. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.81.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
