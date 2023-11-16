Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.99

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.99 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 48.60 ($0.60). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 48.60 ($0.60), with a volume of 1,150 shares traded.

Windar Photonics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,860.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.45.

Get Windar Photonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Windar Photonics news, insider Paul Hodges bought 50,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($30,087.19). In other Windar Photonics news, insider Johan Blach Petersen (Danish) bought 500,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £175,000 ($214,908.51). Also, insider Paul Hodges acquired 50,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($30,087.19). 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.