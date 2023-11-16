Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Wix.com stock opened at $95.52 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.85 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wix.com by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,899,000 after acquiring an additional 149,265 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wix.com by 136.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,172 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 539,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 49.1% in the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

