Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $133.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $648,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Woodward by 32.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,876,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. Woodward has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

