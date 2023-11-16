Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $133.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.22.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WWD
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Woodward by 32.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,876,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Woodward Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. Woodward has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.05.
Woodward Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Woodward
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.