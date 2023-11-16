Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Sets New 1-Year High at $580.00

Shares of Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.12) and last traded at GBX 578.50 ($7.10), with a volume of 63497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($6.85).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640.67 ($7.87).
Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.
