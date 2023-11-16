Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Guggenheim

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

NYSE XPOF opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

