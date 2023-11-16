Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.73

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and traded as low as $17.28. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 25,270 shares traded.

Yara International ASA Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.