1,250 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,914,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $2,263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,384,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

