15,000 Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Oatly Group stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $451.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.80 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

