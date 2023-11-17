16,976 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,126,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,922,000 after buying an additional 123,377 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 32.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 260,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 63,825 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 488,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 46.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $14.91 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

