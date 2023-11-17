20,800 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $90.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -231.02, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -830.75%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.