2,868 Shares in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNM. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 4,350.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000.

BATS:VNM opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $569.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

