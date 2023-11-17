2,900 Shares in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTRI. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance
FTRI stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.