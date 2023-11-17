396 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG opened at $69.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $74.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

