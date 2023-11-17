6,172 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

