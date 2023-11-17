6,574 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,782 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $32,430,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $48.05 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.