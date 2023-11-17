8,062 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,267,900. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.4 %

LPG opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.12. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

