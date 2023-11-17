894 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $204.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.47 and a 1-year high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

