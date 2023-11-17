9,880 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $162.43 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $166.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

