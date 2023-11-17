Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 19.0% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 39.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 124.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 496,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

