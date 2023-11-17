Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $135.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.77.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.