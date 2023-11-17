Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 245,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,310.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADYYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Adyen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Adyen

Adyen Price Performance

Adyen Company Profile

ADYYF stock opened at $1,105.22 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $660.00 and a 12 month high of $1,886.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $772.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,267.34.

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.