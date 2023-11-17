Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFN. CIBC upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.50.

TSE AFN opened at C$50.55 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$40.84 and a 12 month high of C$63.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$960.45 million, a P/E ratio of -70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

