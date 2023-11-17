AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Holdings Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AGCO were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Down 2.1 %

AGCO stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.54.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.