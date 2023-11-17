Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Agiliti traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.54. 138,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 305,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGTI. Raymond James downgraded Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $149,088.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,941,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $149,088.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,941,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,116 shares of company stock worth $426,302. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Agiliti by 7.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 371,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.36, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $291.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. Agiliti’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

