Akero Therapeutics’ (AKRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

AKRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -0.73. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $25,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $25,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,728 shares of company stock worth $3,170,419 in the last ninety days. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

