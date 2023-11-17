Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Albemarle by 937.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 15,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $206,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.9% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 13.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $122.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.