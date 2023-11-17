Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Barclays

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Allakos by 91,137.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

