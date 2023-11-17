Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JMP Securities

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.36.

ALLK opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $155.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.64. Allakos has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 91,137.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Allakos by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

