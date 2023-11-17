Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Allegion were worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

ALLE opened at $105.95 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

