Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,799 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of ALNY stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.10 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 0.47.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
