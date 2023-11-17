Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Down 8.1% in October

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. Alpha Services and has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Alpha Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.