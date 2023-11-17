Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Legacy Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 55,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 106,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 53.7% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $136.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

