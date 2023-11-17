AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$27.70 and last traded at C$27.65, with a volume of 104649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.21.

Specifically, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 53,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.92, for a total transaction of C$1,450,449.60. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 53,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.92, for a total transaction of C$1,450,449.60. Also, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.38.

AltaGas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.22.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.63%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

