ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.
