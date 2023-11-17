AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Update

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of AmBase stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.50. AmBase has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

