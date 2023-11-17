Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.74. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 44,497 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ambrx Biopharma news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,460,049 shares of company stock valued at $28,763,117 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

