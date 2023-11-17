Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.74. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 44,497 shares changing hands.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.
