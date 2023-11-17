American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMNB opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American National Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth $347,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 1,537.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $3,021,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $956,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

