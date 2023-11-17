American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AWK opened at $130.99 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.39.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.